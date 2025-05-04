JPMorganChase open letter calls for urgent industry-wide action on SaaS risks

Third-party SaaS models expose critical infrastructure to cascading cybersecurity threats

Firms rely on insecure integrations that collapse trust boundaries between systems

JPMorganChase, the largest bank in the world, has warned about the dangers of SaaS technology used by organizations across the world every single day.

Writing in an open letter, CISO Patrick Opet outlined growing concerns that the speed of SaaS adoption has outpaced security development.

In particular, Opet noted that vendors have prioritized rapid feature delivery over secure architecture, creating systemic vulnerabilities across the software supply chain.

A call to arms

“An AI-driven calendar optimization service integrating directly into corporate email systems through "read only roles" and "authentication tokens" can no doubt boost productivity when functioning correctly,” Opet said.

“Yet, if compromised, this direct integration grants attackers unprecedented access to confidential data and critical internal communications.”

Opet went on to warn thousands of organizations are now embedded in ecosystems that depend heavily on a small group of service providers - so if one is compromised, the ripple effects could be devastating.

"Modern integration patterns dismantle these essential boundaries, relying heavily on modern identity protocols (e.g., OAuth) to create direct, often unchecked interactions between third-party services and firms’ sensitive internal resources," Opet said.

"In practice, these integration models collapse authentication (verifying identity) and authorization (granting permissions) into overly simplified interactions, effectively creating single-factor explicit trust between systems on the internet and private internal resources. This architectural regression undermines fundamental security principles that have proven durability."

JPMorganChase has already experienced a number of third-party breaches over the past three years, requiring swift action to isolate compromised partners and mitigate threats. These incidents have emphasized the risks tied to highly connected third-party ecosystems.

"Fierce competition among software providers has driven prioritization of rapid feature development over robust security," Opet wrote.

"This often results in rushed product releases without comprehensive security built in or enabled by default, creating repeated opportunities for attackers to exploit weaknesses. The pursuit of market share at the expense of security exposes entire customer ecosystems to significant risk and will result in an unsustainable situation for the economic system."

He also cited new threats emerging from token theft, opaque fourth-party dependencies, and privileged access without sufficient transparency.

"The most effective way to begin change is to reject these integration models without better solutions,” Opet concluded. “I hope you’ll join me in recognizing this challenge and responding decisively, collaboratively, and immediately.”