Cybersecurity is now critical for business growth, CEOs say

CEOs agree that cybersecurity is now critical for business growth

Three in five are concerned about cybersecurity threats

Security leaders should demonstrate the value

More than four in five (85%) CEOs agree that a good cybersecurity strategy is now critical for business growth in an increasingly digital and connected world.

The figures, from a Gartner study, reveal that three-fifths (61%) are concerned about cybersecurity threats, which the emergence of artificial intelligence has influenced.

Gartner also noted that risk thresholds have shifted, with changes in commercial activity and political debates about AI, adding that cybersecurity has evolved to something far greater than just a protection system.

Cybersecurity is now a core business consideration

“With 85% of CEOs recognising its importance, security leaders have a unique opportunity to demonstrate the value of cybersecurity investments not only in safeguarding assets but also in enabling strategic business objectives,” explained Distinguished VP Analyst David Furlogner.

The report also touches on regulatory changes when it comes to AI, with CEOs seeing a direct linkage between cybersecurity capabilities and enterprise growth. In order to inform their strategies, Gartner says security leaders should assess risks in foreign markets and intellectual property protection.

“CEOs should highlight the role of security leaders in both protecting the business and enhancing cybersecurity to drive growth,” Furlonger continued, suggesting that change must come from the fundamental C-suite level.

However, while it’s on CEOs to demonstrate the role of security leaders, Furlonger says it’s on security leaders to demonstrate the value of their strategy: “Security leaders are positioned to significantly influence value generation, and they should communicate how cybersecurity aids enterprise growth.”

