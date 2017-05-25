ixigo trains app crosses 20 million downloads

Homegrown travel search app ixigo today announced that the platform has become India’s most used train travel app. Having over 20 million app downloads and more than 5 million monthly users, ixigo train app is said to be helping close to 8 lakh travellers each day across Indian towns.

The app can be used to check train schedules, get live train running status, get PNR status predictions and to view crowdsourced platform numbers, coach positions and train ratings & reviews for all the trains. Apart from this, the app has recently introduced a news, gaming and entertainment zone in the app to make sure the traveller is not bored on the journey.

“As a company, we are the only online travel player deeply committed to understanding Indian train travellers and solving their pain points. The budget travel segment is the fastest growing segment of the online travel market, and ixigo is the clear market leader in this space when it comes to its user-base and engagement.” Aloke Bajpai, ixigo CEO and Co-Founder

Indian Railways is one of the largest rail network in the world with over 25 mullion passengers travelling each day. The market size of train-related ancillary services is potentially $1 billion per year as per ixigo.

Not just trains but ixigo also offers other modes of travel booking such as cabs, flight and buses through the app. The ixigo train app is available in 7 local Indian languages, which was recently titled as the “Best App of 2016” by Google Play Store under the “Made in India” category.