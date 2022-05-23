Is Prithviraj's Malayalam hit Jana Gana Mana releasing on Netflix this week?

Audio player loading…

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran had a great run on OTT platforms since last year. The handsome actor had a string of releases that skipped the cinema hall and instead chose to premiere on streaming sites directly.

They include Cold Case, Kuruthi, Brahmam, and his own directorial venture Bro Daddy. The last named film also starred the superstar Mohanlal, and the movie was a rollicking entertainer.

But bucking the trend, Prithviraj's latest movie Jana Gana Mana released in theatres. The hard-hitting movie that reflects the current social and political mores has been declared a commercial hit. The film, which released in the theatres on April 28, is said to be having a solid run even now.

Netflix snaps Jana Gana Mana

Amidst all this, there are indications that the film is now ready to stream. Multiple reports have it that Jana Gana Mana has been picked up by Netflix. And as is the norm these days, the film will start streaming one month after its theatrical release. So in all likelihood, the film is slated to stream on Netflix from May 27. Of course, the official word is still not out. The only reason that can hold back the film's OTT release is the fact that it is still doing good business in the theatres.

Jana Gana Mana is an interesting legal drama film written by Sharis Mohammed and directed by Dijo Jose Antony. Produced by Supriya Menon (Prithviraj's wife) and Listin Stephen, the film stars (aside from Prithviraj) the ever dependable Suraj Venjaramoodu Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya and Shammi Thilakan. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy while cinematography and editing are handled by Sudeep Elamon and Sreejith Sarang respectively.

The film touches upon many topical subjects like student and campus politics, caste issues, encounter killings, politically master-minded incidents to win public approval and many more. The story revolves around the alleged murder of a professor and the subsequent protests by the college students, who want justice for the slain professor. The issue takes many complicated turns involving police venality and political malfeasance. And there are also court room exchanges that form the backbone of the movie.

The film is said to have a sequel which will throw more light on the character played by Prithviraj. According to reports, the actor has said that the pre-production works of the sequel have already begun. The visuals featured in the teaser and trailer of the movie were from the second part of the film.