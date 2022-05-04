iQoo Z6 Pro 5G goes on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale

Audio player loading…

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is open for its first sale today on Amazon during the e-commerce portal’s week-long Summer Sale event. The device retails at Rs 23,999 but will receive attractive offers during the sale for a limited time. The device also launched alongside the iQoo Z6 44W variant last week

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. At the heart of the device is the Snapdragon 778G chipset combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Qualcomm chipset has been known to provide great gaming performance while being power efficient and has been touted as one of the best mid-range chipsets on the market since its launch in 2021.

The smartphone also features a unique triple camera setup at the back which combines two camera lenses into one enclosure under the primary 64MP camera lens.

Here is everything you need to know about the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G pricing, availability and specifications.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G launch offers, pricing and availability

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is available in 2 colour options - Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk and comes in 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, 8GB RAM/128GB ROM and 12GB/256GB configurations priced at Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. Currently, the 12GB variant is available only on iQoo’s online website at the time of writing this.

During the Amazon Summer Sale event, you can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount coupon that is provided by the e-commerce portal. ICICI Bank credit cardholders get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the 6GB variant and Rs 2,000 on the 8GB variant.

RBL and Kotak Bank credit cardholders get 10% off of up to Rs 1,000 for EMI transactions. For non-EMI purchases on credit cards, customers of both banks are eligible to receive 10% off of up to Rs 750.

Debit cardholders of Kotak Bank can get a 10% discount of up to Rs 1,000 and Rs 750 for EMI and non-EMI transactions respectively.

Amazon is also providing a credit of up to Rs 12,300 if you wish to purchase the device in exchange for your old smartphone.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G specifications

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes with the Snapdragon 778G chipset clubbed with 6G or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also features a 6.44-inch 90Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display. It also supports Extended RAM 2.0 which can virtually increase the RAM by 4GB by utilising internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, a secondary ultrawide camera and a macro lens as well.

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G features a vapour chamber liquid colling that can dissipate heat even during intense gaming sessions. To make the gaming experience even more immersive, the company has included 4D Game Vibration motors too.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on the latest version of Android 12. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes with a 4,700 mAh battery pack and comes with a 66W fast charger in the box.