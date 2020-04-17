iPhone 12 Pro Max design gets detailed, suggesting an overhaul

It’s never too early for iPhone leaks in the tech world. The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is almost six months away, has been leaked, indicating multiple new changes and an overhaul in the approach to the design.

The massive leak comes from the EverythingApplePro, who was able to get his hands on early CAD renders which show the phone’s designs and dimensions from all angles. It needs to be noted that these are still pretty early details, so things could change in the coming months. He states that these renders are “about 70% complete”.

The biggest change, which has also been mentioned by a couple of other sources recently is with the overall chassis design. The iPhone 12 Pro Max (and presumably the entire iPhone 12 series) will move to a more angular design with flat sides and a flat display, similar to the new iPad Pro 2020.

The overall footprint will be close to the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s, but the display will grow to 6.7-inches. This will be achieved via slimmer bezels, and will make the phone look more modern. The entire frame will be significantly slimmer at about 7.4mm.

The other major change comes with the cameras, as the iPhone 12 Pro series is also expected to sport a fourth camera on the back, in the form of a LiDAR sensor. The four lenses will be placed in a perfectly square housing and will be flush against the glass. For context, the iPhone 11 Pro series had all its cameras protrude out of the housing by a bit. It is safe to assume that LiDAR applications and augmented reality will be a big part of Apple’s future. With the iPad Pro 2020 being around for a few months by the time the next iPhones are announced, more use cases are expected to be available at launch.

The display will be eaten into by the notch, but it is said to be noticeably smaller. Face ID tech and the selfie camera will reside in there. The 2020 iPhones are also expected to be 5G-capable , which is further corroborated by thicker antenna lines across the frame. Owing to the bigger form-factor, even the power button is expected to sit slightly lower along the right side for easier handling.

One of the more interesting additions is the inclusion of what seems like a smart connector for accessories on one of the sides. On the iPad Pro, it is used to connect the Smart Keyboard, but its function on the iPhone 12 Pro remains unclear. While most of these are welcome changes, it seems like the 2020 iPhones will retain the Lightning connector and will not move to a USB Type-C port.

The iPhone 11 series was pretty successful around the world, and it looks like Apple wants to continue that trajectory by adding a multitude of features that will give it a more modern positioning. As always, leaks do not necessarily imply confirmations. The coming months will tell us more about what to expect from the iPhone 12 Pro.