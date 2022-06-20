iOS 16 brings a much-needed feature to ease unit conversions

Audio player loading…

iOS 16 is months away from an official release, but there are new features that are discovered by users testing it. The most recent feature could benefit many of us here in India when it comes to conversion metrics on our iPhones . Recently spotted in a tweet by MacStories Editor-in-Chief, which shows that Apple’s first-party apps can detect text and provides options to convert data. This includes temperatures, time zones and other unit measurement conversions too. While the tweet does not indicate that the feature is region-specific, there is a possibility that it will be available for all regions.

As seen in the screenshot, the feature works similar to how date and time are captured in a text message. While previous you could create a calendar invite with the time given, it requires us to manually update the details according to our respective time zones. The feature currently works on Apple’s Notes, iMessage , Mail and Calendar apps.

Great new iOS 16 feature: built-in unit conversion everywhere, including Messages. This supports temperatures, currencies, and more.Finally, I don't have to explain to my American friends what Celsius temps mean anymore 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/VWkK19U4pyJune 16, 2022 See more

The feature can be activated by selecting the highlighted text. For example, if someone texts you the time of the meeting with the timezone mentioned. You can hold down the underlined text and the options are provided to convert it directly to your current timezone. While the screenshot shows that the new feature allows you to view the conversion, it’s unclear if creating a new calendar event will convert the timezone too.

Available across apps?

While the feature has been teased to work with Apple’s own apps, it’s unclear if this is a system-wide feature that will work with third-party apps. We do feel optimistic that it will be essential for Apple to support the feature on some of the most popular apps that are used by everyone on iOS. Like WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook Messenger.

The new feature is primarily useful for those who are connected with friends, family and clients based in different countries. It would bridge the communication gap between people who want to share information instantly. The sender and the receiver of the info no longer have to convert the units and then post their message.