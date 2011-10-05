Yahoo stepping up search for a suitor?

Yahoo looks to be preparing itself for potential buyers, with the internet giant apparently instructing Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co to give out financial information.

Citing sources close to Yahoo, Reuters suggests that the company is 'ready to put itself on the block'.

It's been a troubled time for Yahoo since turning its back on a massive buyout offer from Microsoft.

Attractive proposition

Despite the company's waning influence, it remains an attractive proposition for many, and it could well find itself a new owner if the price is right.

The likes of Alibaba founder Jack Ma has openly expressed his interest, and it is seems likely that Microsoft would be wary of waiting in the wings whilst rivals are preparing to swoop.

It remains to be seen who finally finds the best deal for Yahoo, or parts of Yahoo, but it is unlikely to be a price anywhere near the $44.6 billion offered back in 2008.

