Dancing cats imminent as Google+ brings animated GIFs to profile pics

We like to move it, move it

Fans of rice-eating slow lorises can now express themselves like never before with moving images on their Google+ profile picture.

Earlier this month, Google updated its search engine with a tool for finding "animated" images and it seems that its love for GIFs just keeps growing.

The new feature appears among a group of updates for its mobile apps. The animated GIFs will work on Google+ desktop and mobile views, though pictures will still appear motionless on users' posts.

Google even included a link to a search for how to make a GIF, just in case you didn't know.

