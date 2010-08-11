Korean police raid Google's Seoul offices

Google's Korean offices have been raided by the police who suspected that the company was collecting and storing data on "unspecified internet users from Wi-Fi networks"

With the Street View furore yet to die down, the company has faced anger from many governments over the collection of Wi-Fi data without permission – something it has insisted is an error.

But police in Seoul have followed that up with a raid on the offices, with the BBC reporting that hard drives were seized in the raid.

Investigating

"[We] have been investigating Google Korea on suspicion of unauthorised collection and storage of data on unspecified internet users from Wi-Fi networks," the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) said in a statement.

Google has insisted that it will not stand in the way of any further investigation and will co-operate fully with the authorities.

The company has already apologised for what it insists was an inadvertent error in seizing unsecured Wi-Fi details whilst touring around countries for its Street View data.

Via BBC