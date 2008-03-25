Google searches deeper into sites than ever before

The additional search box enables you to bypass the search facilities of individual sites

Recent changes made to Google’s search engine have sparked controversy amongst some online retailers. When you search for retailers like Best Buy, the results are displayed with a secondary search box. Using this box, you are able to search for content within the relevant retailer.

Commentators are concerned that this additional search function will poach extra clicks – and extra advertising revenue – from these sites and retailers.

Google search controversy

"Google is showing a level of aggressiveness with this that's just not needed," said Alan Rimm-Kaufman, a Google Consultant who spoke to the International Herald Tribune.

However, Google insists that these additional search boxes can be turned off at the request of individual sites, so its unlikely that this issue will turn into a big scandal.