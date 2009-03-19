Google launches Chrome Experiments site

Google has launched Chrome Experiments to showcase some of the ways in which JavaScript works within a browser.

The Chrome Experiments site brings a series of applications and games which showcases just what can be done within a browser.

Google has made no secret of its desire to move the browser further towards the traditional role that an OS would take, with a series of successful online applications which were traditionally desktop based.

Javascript engine

Chrome Experiments is a perfect way of showing the power of the browser – and although it is advised that you use Google's Chrome to play around, they work fine in the more up to date browsers.

In Google's words: "We think JavaScript is awesome. We also think browsers are awesome. Indeed, when we talk about them, we say they are the cat's meow – which is an American expression meaning AWESOME.

"In light of these deeply held beliefs, we created this site to showcase cool experiments for both JavaScript and web browsers.

"These experiments were created by designers and programmers from around the world. Their work is making the web faster, more fun, and more open – the same spirit in which we built Google Chrome."