A scary number of you are still falling for phishing scams, says Google

Email scams are still proving effective

You might think you're totally immune to the dark forces of email phishing, but apparently a lot more people are susceptible to falling for these scams than you might realise.

A joint research effort between Google and the University of California has found that a lot of people are likely to fall for the more convincing ploys.

According to Google's own study, the best phishing emails are successful 45% of the time. The least successful were found to be only 3% effective, but you consider just how many of these scams are fired out every day, that's still a concerning number.

And on average, people who ended up on the more convincing fake pages submitted their personal details 14% of the time. Again, that's hardly comforting.

