Infosys launches Metaverse Foundry: We tell you what it is

IT services major Infosys has launched Metaverse Foundry that is aimed at companies, which want to get into the new technology, with creation and adaptation in workplace, products and operations.

Many global tech players like Facebook (now Meta), Microsoft are increasing their focus on metaverse, which has now become a fad of sorts. And Infosys is the first big IT player from India to offer metaverse services to the slew of companies that want to get into the field.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities." Infosys metaverse foundry will help companies navigate the metaverse by partnering with them through the 'Discover-Create-Scale cycle'.

Infosys has 100+ ready-to-apply use cases, templates

Infosys Metaverse Foundry, the company said, harnesses the power of technologies like AR/VR, Blockchain, NFT, IoT, Applied AI, cybersecurity and 5G for its services. Infosys said it has already developed 100 use cases and is actively working with clients on the same.

Also, Infosys Living Labs include several metaverse technology investments, including platforms and accelerators to build solutions and immersive experiences.

"They enable the rapid creation of engaging environments and digital replicas, while facilitating integration with enterprise data APIs and 360/3D asset management systems," the company said. AI and engineering platforms to build digital twins of complex physical objects are also available to drive simulations. Infosys has also leveraged the XR platform to launch its own mixed reality capability to host clients in highly immersive spaces to collaborate and co-create.

Powered by Infosys metaverse foundry, Infosys will extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse. This will enable the company’s workforce to seamlessly switch between physical and virtual learning spaces.

Infosys Metaverse in Australian Open and French Open

Further it added that an engineering consulting company took advantage of Infosys metaverse to prototype an immersive mixed reality workbench to inspect prospective engineering construction sites rendered as rich 3D assets. The capability was evolved and scaled for global use on Azure high-performance cloud with ready support from Microsoft, a long-standing Infosys partner.

Also, for the first time at any Grand Slam, in 2021 Infosys improved the shopping experience at the Australian Open, by offering the fans an extended reality store.

Korey Allchin, Director of Partnership & International Business, Tennis Australia, was quoted as saying: “They made it possible for tennis fans to shop for all their favorite items including tees, beach towels, caps and racquets in this virtual world, and then carry these back to the real world."

Stéphane Morel, Deputy CEO, Marketing & Business Development, French Tennis Federation, said, “As our digital innovation partner, Infosys brought to tennis fans first-of-its-kind mixed reality experiences such as playing tennis on a virtual recreation of the Philippe-Chatrier court at the Infosys fan zone."

During Roland-Garros, fans also got a chance to experience their digital avatars stepping into a virtual world where they could interact with other fans in their digital forms, engage using virtual objects and even speak to each other in this space.

