Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 8,999

Infinix has announced a new and cheaper variant of the Hot 10 budget smartphone in India. A few weeks back, the Infinix Hot 10 was launched as the cheapest phone with 6GB of RAM in India.

The company has now added a new cheaper variant of the same. However, it is not the cheapest 4GB RAM phone in India. That crown belongs to Redmi 9i. The new 4GB variant comes with 64GB of internal storage. Apart from RAM and storage, everything else remains the same.

Infinix Hot 10 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Infinix Hot 10 sports a 6.78-inch HD+(1,640 x 720p) In-cell display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.5% screen to body ratio, and it has a punch-hole cut-up up to. The display can get up to 480 nits of brightness. You get a 2.5D curved back and front design with the device. The Infinix Hot 10 comes in a new design which the company calls “Flow texture” design. You get a rectangle shape camera module over at the rear with NEG glass protection to the front.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset clocked at 2GHz. Mali G52 GPU will take care of the graphics. The Infinix Hot 10 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with microSD card support.

Over to the optics, the handset offers a quad-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.85, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a low light sensor. To the front, you get an 8MP front camera. The camera setup offers a bunch of shooting modes such as a dedicated night mode, Google lens, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, panorama, AR animoji, AI 3D body shaping, and more.

The device comes with massive 5,020mAh battery with 18W charging support that charges over a micro USB port. With Power Marathon feature enabled users will be able to get 25% additional battery life. The device runs on XOS 7.0 based on Android 10. Other features include DTS sound, Hyper Engine game technology, 8.8mm thickness, dual selfie flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and availability

The Infinix Hot 10 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, and Ocean Wave colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 29. The 6GB + 128GB variant which was launched for Rs 9,999 is now listed for Rs 10,999.