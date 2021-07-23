India vs Sri Lanka: how to watch third ODI live in India

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final encounter of the ongoing ODI series in Colombo today. Having secured the series already with two wins in two games, India will look to whitewash the ODI series.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will play for their pride. Shikar Dhawan led India won the first match by chasing a 263 while in the second OSI nail-biting game, India won by 3 wickets in the final over.

India vs Sri Lanka third ODI: How to watch live in India

Venue : R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Time: 3 pm IST

Sony sports network has bagged the rights to stream matches of the whole Sri Lanka tour including three ODI matches and three T20 matches. On cable television, you can catch the live action on Sony Six.

If you are a person who prefers to watch the match livestream on your phone, smart TV, or laptop, the SonyLiv app will broadcast the match live. However, you will need to buy a Sony Premium subscription to watch. A 12-month subscription will cost Rs 999, Rs 699 for a 6-month subscription, and a one-month subscription will cost Rs 299.

If you are a Jio user, you can catch all the India vs Sri Lanka series for free of cost with the Jio TV mobile application.

Coach Rahul Dravid and Captain Shikhar Dhawan. (Image credit: BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka series 2021 schedule

July 18 - First ODI 一 India won by 8 wickets

- First ODI 一 India won by 8 wickets July 20 - Second ODI 一 India won by 8 wickets

- Second ODI 一 India won by 8 wickets July 23 - Third ODI 一 starts at 3 pm IST

July 25 - First T20I 一 Colombo

- First T20I 一 Colombo July 27 - Second T20I 一 Colombo

- Second T20I 一 Colombo July 29 - Third T20I 一 Colombo

Team India squad for Sri Lanka series

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Head coach: Rahul Dravid

With the ODI series already in hand, India might be looking to give a chance to some young guns in the third ODI today. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Navdeep Saini, and Chetan Sakariya are yet to play a game in the series so far. We’d not be surprised if some players from the first two ODIs will be rested for the third ODI.

