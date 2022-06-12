India Vs South Africa live stream: how to watch the 2nd T20I online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The India Vs SA T20I series has gotten underway with a cracker of a match. Both the teams scored over 200 runs on a smallish Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Though the Proteam beath the Team India convincingly at the end, however, it was even stevens till the last few overs of the Soth African Innings. While the Indian team needed a couple of good over to build a stranglehold on the game, it was the partnership of David Miller and Rassie Van Der Dussen that delivered the knockout punch.

Keeping the result aside, both the teams will have to find the answer to the bowling issues as the batters were able to score freely which resulted in over 420 runs being scored in just under 40 overs.

The venue of the second T20I is also not also now known for massive boundaries (65-70 meters at max), however, the pitch might be a bit on the slower side and might aid the spinners-- in all probabilities a low-scoring game is on the cards.

Talking about the team combinations - both the team might be looking to test their bench strength and if rumours are to be believed, Umran Mallik -- India's new pace sensation might debut today.

Though both, Pant and Bavuma will need to get their combination correct, Pant has more headaches compared to his counterpart. Apart from team selection, he needs to make sure that he is able to get the best out of his bowlers and ensure that his key bowlers bowl their full quota of overs. Additionally, he also needs to pray that the fielders don't drop chances - catches win matches for sure.

All said and done, we are in for a cracker of a tournament and this is just the second game. Let us hope that we get to see improved performance from both sides.

1st T20I : June 9 一 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India – South Africa won by 7 wickets

2nd T20I : June 12 一 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

3rd T20I : June 14 一 Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 一 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

4th T20I : June 17 一 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

5th T20I : June 19 一 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

How to watch South Africa vs India cricket from outside your country

In India, South Africa, the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch T20I cricket online in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch the South Africa T20I series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 7 pm IST for each T20I. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the South Africa vs India action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream South Africa vs India on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to live stream T20I cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Proteas vs India 1st T20I in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 3.30 pm SAST on each fixture of the series. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch South Africa vs India via via Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 2.30 pm GMT during each game. Sky Sports subscribers (opens in new tab) also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

South Africa vs India live stream: where to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

(opens in new tab) In the US, play gets underway at 9.00am ET / 6.00 am PT each morning/night of the South Africa vs India T20I series. South Africa vs India is being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab), which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the cricket online there. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently give it a try by getting a free 3-day free trial on Sling (opens in new tab).

How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream T20I cricket in Australia