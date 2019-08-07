Idea changes Rs 348 plan to offer unlimited calling and 1GB of data per day

Following Airtel and Vodafone’s lead, Idea Cellular has now revised its Rs 348 plan to offer double the data (1GB) along with unlimited local and STD calling. This pack comes with a validity of 28 days, much like the other networks. This particular plan is eligible to work with 4G handsets, appealing to a vast number of customers.

This brings Idea on par with networks like Airtel and Vodafone, who have an eerily similar plan to offer, albeit for a marginally lesser price. Given the kind of competition that Jio is throwing at Indian carriers, it’s imperative that the networks do something to get themselves back on track.

BSNL, which is virtually non-existent in metro cities, also has its own set of data plans similar to these. For Rs 339 per month, the carrier offers 2GB of data per day and unlimited BSNL to BSNL calling. Vodafone’s plan costs Rs 342 per month and comes with 1GB of data per day. Airtel’s offering is priced at Rs 345 per month and will offer 1GB of data per day along with unlimited STD and local calls.

Although Jio enjoys a healthy user base as of now, there’s no denying that it still has a lot of catching up to do to reach the likes of Airtel, Vodafone, Idea etc. Not to mention the fact that Jio is yet to match these carriers in terms of network connectivity. But Jio makes up for this with its insanely low prices and attractive promo offers to lure new customers.