Hyundai reveals sketch of Ioniq 6 EV - More details to emerge later this month

Hyundai Motor has revealed a design concept sketch of its highly anticipated Ioniq 6, the second model in Hyundai's Ioniq all-electric vehicle lineup brand. Ioniq 5, which is scheduled to launch in India later this year, is a certified winner in all the other markets it has been released. To be following such a globally acclaimed EV, there is a huge anticipation riding on Ioniq 6.

The concept sketch shows the silhouette of the Ioniq 6, and is said to be inspired by the company's Prophecy concept EV released a few years back. The new sedan will be communicated as the 'Electrified Streamliner' with clean, simple lines and a purely aerodynamic form. (Streamliner is a vehicle incorporating streamlining in a shape providing reduced air resistance.)

The streamliner design typology evident in the sketch reflects Hyundai designers' idea of balancing both aesthetic and functional needs in the electric mobility era. Like the existing Ioniq 5,The Ioniq 6 will be built on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to provide a stretched wheelbase and optimized interior design.

When is Ioniq 6 launch?

Prophecy Concept EV. (Image credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai said that in the coming days, additional Ioniq 6 teaser images will be revealed and both the exterior and interior designs will be disclosed later this month. As per original schedule, Ioniq 6 is set for a reveal later this year (most likely at July's Busan Auto Show), while the Ioniq 7, a large-size SUV, is due to launch in 2024.

The term 'Ioniq' is a fusion of 'ion' and 'unique', that was announced as a long-term research and development project focusing on sustainable mobility. Since the initial launch in 2016, Ioniq has represented three types of alternative fuel models: the electric, the plug-in, and the hybrid. But from 2020, Ioniq has been tweaked to be a line-up of EVs alone. When it comes to the design, all vehicles under the Ioniq brand sport the signature ‘Parametric Pixels’ - a jewel-like design on the exterior.

Hyundai plans to introduce 17 BEV models --- 11 Hyundai marque models along with six models from Genesis luxury brand by 2030 as it seeks to expand BEV spectrum.

The new Hyundai BEV models will include three sedan models, six SUVs, one light commercial vehicle as well as one new type model.

Genesis luxury brand, the BEV line-up consists of two passenger cars and four SUVs, including the Electrified GV70 launching this year. Starting in 2025, all newly launched models from Genesis will be electrified.

Hyundai is also targeting an annual BEV sales of 1.87 million units by 2030 from previously announced 560,000 units by 2025. The company aims to take 7% market share in the overall global BEV market.