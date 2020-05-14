Huawei’s fitness all-rounder smartwatch GT 2e launched in India

Huawei today launched the Huawei Watch GT 2e with an AMOLED display that comes in four colours in India. The device can be pre-ordered from both Amazon and Flipkart and this latest offering in the wearable segment in India is priced at Rs 11,990.

Starting from 15th May to 28th May, buyers will get 6 months no-cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, on purchase of the Huawei Watch GT 2e from 15th May to 21st May, customers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazon and Flipkart.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a premium look with an AMOLED display blending into the body of the dial. The watch face is separated from its strap and possesses a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a modern look. The watch comes in four new colour options, namely, Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White. Its strap is made of soft fluoro rubber.

The smartwatch supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon), and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

In professional workout modes, it provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data. It can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes to offer a smart sporting experience.

Huawei's homegrown Truseen™ 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelex™ stress management technology, and Trusleep™ 2.0 technology, the Huawei Watch GT 2e can monitor heart rate, stress level and sleep quality in real-time.

When a user's heart rate is too high or too low, the watch will send a prompt notification. The GT 2e runs on Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip to provide a two-week battery life keeping track of user's fitness and health management.