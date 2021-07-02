Huawei Band 6 tipped to launch in India later this month

Huawei Band 6 India launch has been tipped and the company might launch its latest fitness tracker in India this month. The Huawei Band 6 was launched earlier this year in China and later on, it was also unveiled in the UK, Middle-East, and a few other countries. The wearable is also currently listed on the Indian website.

The Huawei Band 6 is the successor to the Huawei Band 5 and according to MySmartPrice , the Huawei Band 6 will be launched in India in mid-July. The pricing of the band is also tipped and it is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Honor Band 6.

The Huawei Band 6 price in India is expected to be either Rs 4,499 or Rs 4,999. For context, the UK pricing of the Huawei Band 6 is £59.99 which is around Rs 6,200. With the price of sub Rs 5,000, the Huawei Band 6 will take on the likes of Mi Band 5 , Honor Band 6 , Oppo Band Style , and many more . The wearable is said to launch sometime in mid-July.

Huawei Band 6 specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

Starting off with the display, the Huawei Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution. In terms of tracking features, the Huawei Band 6 is capable of tracking 96 workout modes and in the health department, the band can monitor heart rate monitor and blood-oxygen levels, thanks to the SpO2 monitor.

The Huawei Band 6 is available in graphite black, forest green, amber sunrise, and sakura pink colour options. The wearable weighs only 18 grams and comes with a strap that is not swappable. Further, the band is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage. Huawei also claims with just a 5-minute charge, you get up to 2 days of battery life.

Other notable features include TruRelax stress monitoring, Bluetooth 5.0, TruSleep 2.0 Sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, basic activity tracking, 5 ATM water-resistant, Health App support, music control, weather updates, and push notifications from paired devices.

