Huawei announces Watch GT Runner with 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 14-days battery life

Since Huawei has been banned from releasing smartphones in most of the countries, the company has shifted its focus towards the wearables market. Recently, Huawei rolled out the Huawei Watch Fit in India. Now the brand has announced the global launch of Watch GT Runner.

With a composite fiber case, the watch has been specially designed for runners. It weighs around 38.5 gm and includes a ceramic bezel and a metal crown. The watch is going to have only a 46mm version and also features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

Huawei claims that the watch can go on continuously for 20 hours when the GPS is turned on and for 14 days under moderate usage. The smartwatch can also calculate a user's running index based on the historical running heart rate, distance, pace, frequency, and other multidimensional data.

Huawei Watch GT Runner price and availability

It has been confirmed that Huawei Runner GT will be available at a price of 2188 yuan that roughly converts to Rs 25,480. The first sale of the smartwatch is scheduled to be held on November 26 in China. It will have two color options including black and grey.

Huawei Watch Runner GT specifications

Huawei Watch Runner GT comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by an ARM Cortex-M chipset. The smartwatch packs 32MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. It is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later, and HarmonyOS or later. The smartwatch includes a power button, function button and an upper button that supports the rotatable screen.

Huawei Watch GT Runner is water and dust-resistant (5ATM). It also features a microphone and speakers for attending calls via Bluetooth. The device sports 100+ workout modes and automatic exercise detection for six types of workouts. The smartwatch also has SpO2 tracking, heart rate tracking and sleep tracking abilities.

Talking about the battery life, the watch can go on for 14 days of typical use. However, the number of days is reduced to half when it is used heavily. In the ultra-long endurance mode of trail running, the watch can last for 40 hours. Other features of the watch are Wi-Fi, QZSS, GPS (L1+L5), Bluetooth 5.0, Accelerometer sensor, gyroscope sensor, optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and an air pressure sensor.

