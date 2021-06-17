How to watch iCarly online: stream the 2021 revival on Paramount Plus from anywhere

Fans of the original iCarly will be delighted to know that this Nickelodeon hit is back after a 10-year hiatus, with the eponymous Carly all grown up but ready to make the internet ROFL again. Below we explain how to watch iCarly online, with new episodes available to stream with a Paramount Plus 30-day free trial.

Created in 2007 by Dan Schneider, the series won multiple awards and raked in some of Nickelodeon’s best viewing figures. It was bitter sweet, then, when Carly announced that “iCarly is going to be taking a break” as she flew to Italy with her dad in the final episode “iGoodbye”, back in 2012.

How to watch iCarly on Paramount Plus Premiere Date: Thursday, June 17 at 3am ET. New Episodes: every Thursday until August 26 Stream: Get a FREE 30-day Paramount Plus trial Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Almost 10 years later and we’re being reunited with some of our favorite people. Miranda Cosgrove is back in the lead role, alongside Jerry Trainor as her older brother Spencer and Nathan Kress as Freddie, Carly’s friend and briefly, love-interest.

Sadly, Jennette McCurdy won’t be returning as BFF and iCarly co-host Sam. But there are enough familiar faces here to make iFans iExplode with excitement, including guest appearances from unhinged megafan Nora Dershlit and her pet chicken Maurice.

Meanwhile, Laci Mosley joins the main cast as Carly’s fashion-forward roommate Harper, in addition to Jaidyn Triplett, who'll play Freddie’s social-media obsessed step-daughter Millicent.

Get ready to re-live your tweens while Carly navigates her mid-twenties, as we detail below how to watch iCarly online from anywhere now.

More new TV: how to watch The Flash season 7 online

How to watch iCarly online from outside your country

Away from home as the iCarly reboot hits Paramount Plus? You’ll be unable to connect to your account from abroad due to annoying regional restrictions.

Thankfully, it’s easy to overcome geo-blocks. All you need to do is download a VPN to stream iCarly online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch iCarly online from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch iCarly online FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

Comedy series iCarly is getting a much-anticipated reboot, and the first three episodes are landing on Paramount Plus Thursday, June 17 at 3am ET / 12am PT. After that, each of the remaining ten episodes will be available to stream weekly at the same time. Formerly known as CBS All Access, this VOD platform not only provides great value – a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month – but it currently offers an incredible month-long FREE trial. The service features new originals and is home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention being the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to watch iCarly online in Canada for FREE

The good news for those further north is that you can get Paramount Plus in Canada too. That means big kids yearning for the 2021 iCarly reboot can catch its opening episodes on June 17, with subsequent instalments available every Thursday after that. A monthly subscription is only $5.99 CAD – less than Disney Plus – and comes with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers. If you expect to be abroad when new episodes of iCarly drop online, just download a VPN like Express VPN. That way you can still login to your account and stream Paramount Plus no matter where you are.

How to watch iCarly online in the UK

UK viewers will be sadly disappointed, because Paramount Plus isn’t available in the country yet, and we’ve had no word that another regional service like Now TV might pick up the show. Until then, they might find consolation in the fact that prior seasons of the original Nickelodeon show are available to buy or stream through Amazon Prime Video. Of course, if you’re travelling to the UK and get frustrated by geo-blocks, you can watch new episodes of iCarly with a VPN. Not only will it let you stream from anywhere, it’ll help keep your personal details safe online too.

How to watch iCarly online in Australia

Unfortunately, 10 All Access – being re-branded as Paramount Plus in August this year – hasn’t announced whether the latest antics of Carly and friends will be available on its streaming library anytime soon. It's got much of the same content as Paramount Plus, like Why Women Kill, reality TV show The Bachelor, and drama The Good Fight. So we’d expect iCarly to join its ranks eventually. If it does, a monthly subscription is $9.99 AUS currently and new members are entitled to a month-long free trial.