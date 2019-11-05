How to watch Great British Bake Off 2019 online: free stream from the UK or abroad

And that's a wrap. The end of GBBO 2019 is here and what a grand bake off final it was! Don't worry if you haven't seen it or if you have missed some of the baking action, we have a handy streaming guide so you can catch up on your missed episodes and watch The Great British Bake Off online.

Watch the 2019 Great British Bake Off: when's it on? The Great British Bake Off 2019 Final aired at 8pm BST on Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 29 . Spin-off show An Extra Slice will be back with Jo Brand presenting on Fridays at 8pm BST, also on Channel 4.

As we reach the grand bake off final it's safe to say this year's Great British Bake Off has been challenging, intense and emotional. After nine weeks of the blood, sweat and tears the remaining three contestants definitely impressed at the final.

This roller coaster of a season has drawn to a close and it is safe to say it has been an emotional ride and final. The 2019 winner has finally been announced and crowned but don't worry if you haven't seen it, we won't spoil anything just yet. We will just say it divided a lot of fans....

Are you also looking for the final slice of the pie? Well you can have it, you can watch all of the spectacular bake offs in high definition as if you were really in the tent with them. You just need to use this guide on how to watch the Great British Bake Off Final online.

This applies to everyone, so don't worry if you're off travelling or have other commitments - so can still catch up on all the episodes no matter where in the world you are.

Watch The Great British Bake Off for free in the UK:

This is the third series on Channel 4 and as the final has aired that means it is a wrap for this season. But don't worry you can still watch it on catch-up on Channel 4 or BBC iPlayer.

The All 4 app is available on most devices and will air shows live as well as at a later date.

How to watch Great British Bake Off online anywhere in the world:

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow all the Bake Off action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means those travelling, on holiday or just want a piece of that quintessential British cake can still watch the show live via an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, so all the Bake Off brilliance is yours for the watching via TVPlayer.com.

And even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. getting a VPN is really, really easy. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream GBBO for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Android and iPhones), is secure, fast and easy to use. To download ExpressVPN, just head to its website here. If you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day money back guarantee. But going for a whole year gets you 49% off and 3 extra months FREE.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free, robust and the best legal way to stream every minute of The Great British bake Off 2019.

Who are this year's Great British Bake Off contestants?

David, 36, health adviser from London.

Alice, 28, geography teach from Essex.

Steph, 28 shop assistant from Chester.

Helena, 40, online project manager from Leeds.

Amelia, 24, sportswear fashion designer from Halifax in Yorkshire.

Jamie, part-time waiter from Surrey.

Dan, 32, support worker from Yorkshire.

Phil, 56, HGV driver from Essex.

Priya, 34, marketing consultant from Leicester.

Michael, 26, theatre manager/fitness instructor from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Henry, 20, Durham University student studying English Lit.

Michelle, 35, print shop administrator from Tenby in Wales.

Rosie, 28, vet from Somerset.

Check out the trailer for this years' GBBO here.

Who are the hosts of Great British Bake Off?

The judges of the show are Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith once again while the presenting team is the same duo of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig who will be bringing out the laughs.

As part of a new paleo diet, Paul Hollywood has ditched bread and cakes, so it will be interesting to see how that's affected his taste buds and his excitement about the food on offer.

Who won Great British Bake Off 2018?

Rahul Mandal took the 2018 title of best baker and was also the most popular overall to date. The final three were mental health specialist Kim-Joy Hewlett and project manager Ruby Bhogal but it was the research scientist from Rotheram, Rahul Mandal, that took the title.

Since winning, Rahul has appeared on TV show This Morning, worked as a columnist for The Times Magazine and was part of the Saturday supplement for The Times.

Why did Great British Bake Off leave the BBC?

The company that makes the Great British Bake Off said the move was not just about money, but it certainly did play a part. The rather unique viewer demographic of Bake Off, with 5 million under 34 at the time of selling, was far too appealing for an advertising funded platform like Channel 4 to ignore.

The Beeb guidelines let it offer around £300,000 for a show of this kind. It bid a massive £500,000 per show, totalling £15 million. It was £10 million too little.