Honor Magic V could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

In the past, we have brought you inputs around how Honor smartphones are just Huawei devices loaded with Google apps. And early impressions on the company's new foldable device called the Honor Magic V suggested that it is a doppelgänger of the popular Samsung Galaxy Fold 3.

However, now we hear that the Chinese brand owned by Huawei could cock a snook at some of the naysayers amongst us. And do so by ensuring that their upcoming foldable handset could become the first in the industry to sport Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

This information came from a leak quoted by GSMArena which said it was found in a leaked presentation by the brand in China. In recent times, we have witnessed the battle between Xiaomi and Motorola over who would get the first handset powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset. The winner turned out to be the Moto X Edge30, a device now owned and marketed by Lenovo though the Xiaomi 12 isn't far behind.

In other words, claiming the prize for being the first foldable phone with the latest chipset, isn't going to convert into extra sales. What would definitely drive customer interest will be the price point as well as the technology that went into creating the foldable screen, especially in the way of competition from the likes of Oppo Find N and Huawei's own P50 Pocket.

For now, it really does not matter as Huawei has already confirmed that the Honor foldable device would arrive only in China. Maybe, this is part of a strategy from all Chinese manufacturers, given that they've allowed Samsung to walk away with all the early honors in this space.

As of now, very little is known about the Honor Magic V but for the fact that it could arrive as early as in January of 2022. Which means, we could witness a spate of leaks around the device starting now, the first of which is what we present here.

Earlier rumors had indicated that the Honor Magic V could come with a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch internal screen (unfolded). Though we heard reports of both panels being supplied by BOE, there has been no official confirmation around the same till date.

