Xiaomi 12 specs and price leaked ahead of the launch - Here's what we know

Xiaomi’s flagship lineup – Xiaomi 12, is launching on December 28 and in contrast to the previous reports, the company might only launch two smartphones during this event.

A new leak has not only confirmed the key specifications but has also revealed the expected pricing of the vanilla Xiaomi 12 smartphone.

A report by GSMarena cites an official-looking poster that hints that the Xiaomi 12 smartphone could be comparatively a smaller device with a 6.28-inches curved screen panel, 2400*1080-pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a DisplayMate A+ certification. The Xiaomi 12 will reportedly also support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Among other details that the poster reveals include the presence of a 4500 mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging support and 30W wireless charging. Under the hood, the phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The optics might include a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and OIS coupled with a 13 MP ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FOV. The third sensor could come with 3X zoom capabilities with OIS in the tow.

The phone is expected to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 skin out of the box and other key connectivity features listed in the poster are Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, 5G, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 12 price (expected)

The poster also reveals that the Xiaomi 12 could come in three different storage and memory variants. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage could be priced at CNY 3,699 (approximately $580 or Rs. 43,650), the 8GB/256GB variant could be priced at CNY 3,999 ($627 or Rs 47,200). The top-of-the-line variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected to be priced at CNY 4,399 ($690 or Rs 52,000).

We had initially come across multiple phones under the Xiaomi 12 lineup, however, the company might have decided to launch only two in the initial round.

If the Xiaomi 12 makes its way to the international markets, then coupled with Xiaomi’s aggressive pricing, it has all the ingredients to be the compact flagship smartphone that could dominate the market for the next year.

