Here’s the cheapest 64-core CPU currently on the market

If you're looking to grab the cheapest 64-core CPU available on the market right now, Amazon is the place to flock to.

Despite the arrival of the cheapest AMD Epyc yet, the 7662, it's the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X that remains by far the most affordable 64-core processor with 128 threads.

The world’s largest online retailer sells it for $3989.99 (roughly £3,100/$AU6,000), but a special $33.25 discount at checkout makes it even cheaper. Free Amazon tech support is included and Amazon will send it to most territories - including Australia and the UK - for a nominal fee that doesn’t include taxes.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU - $3989.99 at Amazon

This CPU is probably overkill for most, but consider this a statement of intent from AMD, a company that has long been in the shadow of its nemesis Intel. You'll probably get better value for money from lower core count CPUs, such as the Ryzen 9. But if money is no object, the 3990X is the best available right now.

View Deal

With 288MB cache and a maximum boost frequency of 4.3GHz, this is the 800-pound gorilla of the CPU world. It supports quad-channel DDR4 and a total of 88 PCIe 4.0 lanes. Just be aware it doesn’t include a heat sink fan and, at 280W TDP, will require substantial cooling.

This third generation Ryzen is the most powerful desktop HEDT processor to date and will be an ideal fit for those looking to add some AMD firepower to their video editing or their 3D modelling workstation.

You'll need to pair it with some serious RAM modules to make the most out of its capabilities, plus a souped-up power supply unit and motherboard equipped with a TRX40 chipset .