Harry Potter films go 4K for Ultra HD Blu-ray release

You’ll soon be able to see the wizarding world at its most magical with the announcement that Warner Bros is planning to release all eight of the Harry Potter films on Ultra HD Blu-ray later this year.

At this point, most fans of the series probably already have the entire collection on DVD, if not on Blu-ray. But if you’ve recently decided to upgrade to a 4K TV with Ultra HD Blu-ray player, Harry Potter would no doubt be a good collection of films to showcase exactly what your new technology can do.

Highest dynamicus rangio

All of the films will have 4K with High Dynamic Range which offers a wider color spectrum, showing the darkest blacks of the Forbidden Forest and the brightest whites of every Lumos spell at their best.

The films will also feature DTS:X audio which is able to adapt to your home speaker layout to transport sound through your viewing environment in a way that suits it. We imagine it doesn't go quite as far as putting Voldemort's voice in your head so you can really get the Harry experience.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Packs will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature films in 4K with HDR, as well as a Blu-ray disc with the feature films and special features in HD, and a Digital HD version of the feature films. It should be noted, though, that there won’t be any new special features created for this release.

For some reason, the latter four films in the series (Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2) will be available first on March 28, with the first four set to be released at an unspecified time later in the year. We suppose you could watch them in reverse and pretend you’re using a time turner.