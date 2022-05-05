Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle to be unveiled on May 10

Audio player loading…

Last year, the iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson announced the launch of LiveWire, its all-electric motorcycle brand and also launched LiveWire One EV. And earlier this year, the company said that LiveWire’s first middleweight electric bike would be revealed in Q2 of 2022.

And now the company is ready to lift the covers on LiveWire S2 Del Mar LE (S2 here references middleweight) on May 10. The LE here possibly hints that the new vehicle may be a limited edition one. Del Mar has horsing connotations --- as a a fairground it is well known for horse races. For the record, it has also hosted some motorcycle races in the past.

More EVs in the pipeline

LiveWire has put out a teaser video showcasing the new vehicle. The S2 Del Mar LE will be Harley-Davidson's first offering under its new modular ‘Arrow’ platform, which will also serve as the base for the upcoming lightweight S3, and heavyweight S4 electric models. The Arrow platform is said to combine the motor, battery, inverter and on-board charger into a single unit. This architecture uses the battery pack and connects with the steering head in the front and motor and swingarm at the rear to make a chassis.

The 15-second teaser video that LiveWire EV released doesn't reveal much, as it merely shows a tail and a tire-hugging plate holder. But there is enough suggestion that the new vehicle could be flat track bike. There is also speculation that there will be multiple Del Mar options.

Post the launch of Del Mar, Livewire will bring the S3 and S4 models, and replace the current Livewire which is a few years old now.

The company has not revealed any specifications about the motor or the battery. Nothing is also known about the new EV bikes price.

At the time of the brand's EV push last year, Harley-Davidson's CEO Jochen Zeitz said: "With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond."

"LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future."

Whether those words resonate in the new LiveWire offering or not will be known on May 10.

