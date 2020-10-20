Google Pixel 5 units reportedly showing gap between frame and screen

The new Google Pixel 5 which is the newest smartphone from Google to launch has run into rough waters. According to reports some units of the smartphone seem to come poor build and have a gap between the display and the frame of the phone.

Users have started posting pictures of their Google Pixel 5 units that have a gap between the screen and the frame. This is not the first time Google has waded into muddy waters with its smartphones.

Google Pixel 5: Gap issue

The issue with the gap between the screen and the frame was first reported by Android Police. Subsequently, posts on forums at XDA-Developers and other places started popping up. The gap is apparently being spotted around the front-facing camera, while other reported it around the SIM-tray.

The reports seem to be concentrated around the Just Black variant of the smartphone. But it seems like some Sorta Sage models are affected as well. And the users report that this gap is not a result of usage, rather these are there out of the box.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Pixel Phone product forum and XDA Forum) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Pixel Phone product forum and XDA Forum) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Pixel Phone product forum and XDA Forum) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Pixel Phone product forum and XDA Forum)

One of the possible reasons could be that when manufacturing the devices, not enough force was used to ensure that there are no gaps. It could also be that not enough glue was used which resulted in the gap. Google is yet to make a statement on this subject, but we expect that it will say something soon.

The Google Pixel 5 represents a strategy change for the tech giant, which sees it tempering its ambitions to compete with top-tier flagship devices, and be all things to all smartphone users, in favor of a more measured offering.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20s of the world, the Pixel 5 focuses on what Pixel phones do best: offering users a great, simplified camera experience with a very clean interface.