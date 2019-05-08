Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL starting at Rs 39,999 to go on sale from May 15 in India

Google has launched two new Pixel phones on the first day of Google I/O 2019. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are both mid-range smartphones that essentially bring down many features from their elder siblings. While the new phones skip on some of the features that are present on the Pixel 3, they do bring the same camera that Google’s Pixel phones have come to be known for.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL price and availability in India

The Pixel 3a starts at Rs 39,999 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL starts at Rs 44,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM.

Google has partnered with Flipkart to sell its new Pixel phones in India from May 15.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL specifications

So the Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The two phones do not have a notch on the front and hence cannot provide a full-screen experience to the users. The Pixel 3a sticks to an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and could likely be the last phone of its kind as more phones with notches and pop-up cameras are released.

The Pixel 3a XL has a 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Like its elder siblings, Pixel exclusive features such as Now Playing has been carried onto the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset with an octa-core CPU, Adreno 615 graphics processor and the company’s proprietary Titan M security chip. This is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. While there is a second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it seems India will not get the latter model.

The phones run on Android 9.0 Pie and come with the assurance of a minimum of 3 years of updates.

Google Pixel is known for its impressive camera and the latest phones bring the same quality to a Rs 40,000 price point. The rear camera is a 12MP snapper with optical and electronic image stabilization, an f/1.8 aperture and a 76-degree field of view.

On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera with an 84-degree field of view.

Both the phones can record upto 4k at 30 fps from the back camera and upto Full HD at 30fps from the front camera.

The Pixel 3a has a 3,000mAh battery at its disposal while the 3a XL has a 3,700mAh battery to boot. The new phones support 18W fast charging and the USB-C 18W adaptor is provided in-the-box.

A bunch of connectivity features includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC and Google cast. Like the Pixel 3 phones, the Pixel 3a series also comes with Active Edge detection and a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Lastly, the new Pixel 3a phones have a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a welcome addition.