Google Duo's Auto framing feature now coming to Galaxy phones

Google’s Pixel phones have had a distinct advantage of getting the most intuitive and innovative features before any other device. The Pixel phones got an interesting feature late last year called auto-framing for Google Duo.

Auto-framing ensures that the user remains in focus and in the centre during a call on Google Duo. The camera automatically zooms and pans to follow the user automatically till the time they remain in the visibility range of the camera. Little did Google know that this would be one of the most sought after features in 2020.

Good news is that some Galaxy phones are getting this auto-framing feature on Duo. First spotted by AndroidPolice, this Pixel 4 exclusive feature is already available on the flagship Galaxy S20 range from Samsung including - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus. Interestingly, other premium Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Note 20 Ultra still do not have this feature.

Google has confirmed to Android Police that the feature is no more Pixel-exclusive and will be made available to other Galaxy devices soon. Google, however, has not clarified if this feature will be available to devices from any manufacturer apart from Samsung.

In the post-pandemic phase, video calls have become an integral part of our lifestyle. Be it working from home, remote education or even staying in touch with the family members, the demand of video conferencing tools like Zoom, Google Meet, Google Duo etc have increased multi-folds. This has resulted in brands innovating to make video calls not only easy but feature-rich.

It is also slightly confusing that Google is adding these features to Duo especially when it was rumoured to be getting replaced by Google Meet.