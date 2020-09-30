Google Pixel 5 release date, price, news and features

Google Pixel 5 (two phones on left) and Pixel 4a 5G (two phones on right)

The Google Pixel 5 is official, and we're learning more about the newest flagship phone from the maker of Android right now. Here's where you can learn everything about the new Pixel device.

Google revealed the new Pixel 5 alongside the Google Pixel 4a and a variety of other gadgets at its Launch Night In virtual event.

Below we'll run you through all the key details we know about the Google Pixel 5 so far including how much it'll cost, what it'll look like and what specs you can expect for your money.

What is Google Pixel 5? Google's latest flagship smartphone

Google's latest flagship smartphone When is it out? Currently unclear

Currently unclear How much will Google Pixel 5 cost? We expect $799 / £669 / AU$1,049

Little is known about the Google Pixel 5 yet, but the company has confirmed the name on stage and shared a few photos of the device that you can see below.

Google is talking us through some other products before we get onto the smartphones, and that's where we'll learn more detail about what to expect from the phone.

The images Google has shared so far have shown us there is a dual camera on the rear of the device.

Image 1 of 2 The Google Pixel 5 (Image credit: Google) Image 2 of 2 We think this may be the Google Pixel 4a 5G (Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 5 costs $699 / £599 / AU$1,079. Google has confirmed the phone is coming to the US, UK and Australia, and you can pre-order the phone now directly from Google's web store.

We don't yet know what the release date will be, but we're expecting Google to say by the end of its livestream.

Google Pixel 5 design and display

The Google Pixel 5 design is what you can see below. The phone comes in two colors with odd names. Those are Sorta Sage (a green color) and Just Black (that's just black).

The phone is IPX8 water resistant, which should mean you're able to submerge this device in water for up to half an hour.

The phone comes with a 6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. That's 432 pixels per inch. It's an always-on display, and it's an OLED panel.

Google has included 90Hz tech here, so the screen refresh rate will be better than on previous Google phones. That said, this isn't as good as some top-end handsets that feature 120Hz and the newly announced Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro even features a 144Hz refresh rate.

There's a USB-C port at the bottom of the phone, but there's no 3.5mm headphone jack here.

Google Pixel 5 camera

The Pixel 5 features a remarkably similar camera to the Pixel 4, and it may even be the exact same setup.

There's a 12.2MP dual-pixel shooter with 1.4 μm pixel width. On the front of the phone you'll find an 8MP selfie camera.