Google adds new features to Android Auto, Android Automotive OS

Google's Android Auto and Android Automotive OS are getting new functionalities and features even as the tech major also announced a new hardware accessory --- Motorola MA1 wireless adapter --- with its partner Motorola to bring wireless experience to vehicles that previously only supported wired connections. The announcements were made at the CES 2022 event.

Google, which already allows use of select Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones to lock, unlock and start supported BMW vehicles from your phone, has also decided to extend the handy feature to even more Android phones and vehicles later this year.

"Starting later this year, phones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology will allow you to unlock your compatible car without taking your phone out at all," Google said. It will also allow you to remotely share your digital car key to trusted friends and family.

Google digital car key.

Access YouTube videos on your car infotainment system

Google said car manufacturers like Polestar, Volvo Cars, and General Motors are already shipping select cars with Google Automotive OS built right into their infotainment systems. More car companies are now expected to add this to their vehicles as this integration allows drivers to get help from Google beyond the car display.

For instance, users can have access to online video entertainment in the car while parked. To start off, Volvo Cars will allow streaming of content from providers like YouTube.

"From activating features like lane keeping assist to checking when your next service is due, your voice can replace looking around for the right button or scrolling through settings," Google said.

With Google Play built-in, vehicle users can also download navigation apps like Sygic and Flitsmeister, charging apps like ChargePoint and PlugShare, parking apps like SpotHero and ParkWhiz and points of interest apps.

Integration with Google Home ecosystem

Further, new cars can interact directly with the Google Home ecosystem, adding remote actions to their functionalities. Once connected, users will be able to use Google Assistant on their phone or a Google Home device to warm up their car, unlock or lock the doors and ask for the battery status of their EV. This is not exactly a new technology, but Google has apparently made it more user-friendly.

Again, select Volvo cars will be the first to get this. But other car brands will join the list soon.

Google also said it was partnering with Lyft and Kakao Mobility to integrate their driver apps into Android Auto, so drivers will be able to view and accept rides right from their car display.

