Garmin launches Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series smartwatches

Garmin has been an industry leader when it comes to bringing smartwatches that entice outdoor sports enthusiasts. Today the company added two new products to its lineup - the Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 255 series. The Forerunner 255 starts at Rs 37,490 while the Forerunner 955 starts at Rs 53,490. They are available for purchase through Garmin’s online store and e-commerce stores like Amazon and Flipkart.

The former smartwatch comes with a touchscreen Power Glass which includes a solar charging panel under the display. The latter however comes with a regular memory-in-pixel colour display. The smartwatches are both with a rugged chassis and can survive outdoor elements. The smartwatches feature GPS, GLONASS and Galileo which provide accurate on-device navigation features.

It also supports many of the health and fitness features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking and more. They are also capable of tracking workouts with gym equipment as well. Both the Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 get additional smartwatch features when paired with an iOS and Android device through the Garmin Connect app.

Garmin Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 prices and availability

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Forerunner 955 comes in two models - one with a regular colour display and the other with the Power Glass display for solar charging. Below are the prices for these models:

Model Price Garmin Forerunner 955 Rs 53,490 Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Rs 63,490

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is available in 3 models - the 255 Basic, the 255 Music, the 255S and the 255S Music. Below are their prices:

Model Prices Garmin Forerunner 255/255S Rs 37,490 Garmin Forerunner 255/255S Music Rs 42,990

All of the models are available on Garmin’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart and Croma. The smartwatches can also be purchased at offline retail stores of Tata CLiQ as well.

Garmin Forerunner 955 specifications and features

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Forerunner 955 comes with the 1.3-inch Power Glass colour touchscreen display with a solar charging panel placed below the display, The smartwatch also has traditional buttons around the watch as well to interact with the elements on the display. It comes with a max battery life of 20 days in smartwatch mode and solar charging enabled.

The smartwatch also comes with 32GB of storage for storing music and installing apps.

Garmin Forerunner 255 specifications and features

The Garmin Forerunner 255 comes with a 1.3-inch MiP colour display which excludes the touch and solar functionality. While these are missing, it has no shortage of other primary features like GPS tracking and health fitness tracking. You get all of Garmin’s services in the same package.

The smartwatch has a max battery life of 14 days when you turn off the GPS features. It also gets 4GB of onboard storage.