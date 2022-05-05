Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch launched in India

Audio player loading…

Garmin, in order to achieve a level of dominance in the Indian smartwatch market, has launched a few smartwatches recently. Now, the brand is back with a new wearable, Garmin Vivomove sport, which is a hybrid wearable with specs like an OLED display, GPS, and a lot more.

Talking about the design, the smartwatch has a circular dial with a metallic finish dial and a lot of fitness features too. The smartwatch is a reply from the brand to devices from OnePlus and Samsung.

As per the recent trends, we all know that Boat is dominating the smartwatch industry. Nonetheless, we can say that Garmin is trying its level best to compete with the Indian brands and make an impact in the Indian smartwatch industry.

Garmin Vivomove Sport pricing and availability

The Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 18,990. The wearable is being shipped in four different colour options - Cool Mint, Ivory, Cocoa, and Cool Black. It can be purchased from the official website of Garmin and the Nykaa online store.

Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch specifications

The Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch comes with an OLED circular display. It has a fiber-based polymer case along with a silicone strap. The fitness features offered in the wearable are yoga, cardio, cycling, treadmill, and a few more to mention.

The GPS feature of the smartwatch allows the users to connect the device to their smartphones to track distance along with keeping a tab on the pace while walking, bike rides, and sprints.

One of the most important health-tracking features, the SpO2 sensor, is also available in the device along with a 24x7 heart rate sensor. It has 5ATM resistance for both water and sweat. Apart from that, the smartwatch has features like advanced sleep monitoring, timer, stopwatch, alarm, reminder, etc.

