Nintendo's looks into potential copyright infringement by Nokia

Nintendo looks into possible copyright infringement on new Nokia N900 phones

Nintendo aims to get tough on piracy (and touch on the causes of piracy) looking very closely at possible copyright infringements related to Nintendo games on mobile phones this month.

Nintendo's legal beagles are looking at those phones that are able to run emulators of older Nintendo consoles.

Nokia's N900 smartphone, for example can run emulators for Nintendo's Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES and SNES. We know this, because Nokia advertises the fact on its own website!

IP is key

Nintendo's senior UK PR manager Robert Saunders said: "We take rigorous steps to protect our IP and our legal team will examine this to determine if any infringement has taken place."

To be fair, the Nokia video hosted on its website does make it clear that "some emulators require separate ROM images to play games" and that "Most publishers allow individual title usage provided that the user is in possession of the original title."

TechRadar has contacted Nokia for a response to this story. Stay tuned for updates.

