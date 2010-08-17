Microsoft: Xbox Kinect release date 10 November

Microsoft Kinect launches in UK on November 10, just in time for Christmas

Microsoft has finally announced a release date for its motion-controlled Kinect gaming tech, with the new Xbox 360 peripheral given a UK release date of November 10.

With Xbox arriving on Windows Phone 7 and Kinect going up against not only the dominant Wii, but also Sony's forthcoming Move in the family gaming market, it's going to be a critical time for Microsoft's gaming division.

The UK release date is obviously timed to give consumers plenty of time to pick up the Kinect - priced at £129.99 - ahead of Christmas.

GamesCom reveal

The UK launch comes six days after the November 4 US launch, which was announced back at E3 in June, and is apparently a week ahead of the European launch.

"We are bringing the Kinect experience to Europe for the first time at gamescom because this is the biggest show in the region and we're committed to investing in Europe and the critical role it plays in Xbox's global success," said Microsoft's European Xbox boss, Chris Lewis.

"With Kinect, YOU become the controller, giving you the choice in how you and your friends navigate entertainment and gaming experiences.

"We're already seeing a high level of anticipation in Europe with sales of the Kinect ready Xbox 360 250GB creating an all-time record weekly market share."