PS Vita to get less intrusive updates than the PS3

Sony has revealed that it is actively looking at ways to stop its firmware updates from being so intrusive, and has said this will change for the PlayStation Vita.

Currently, anyone with a PS3 or PSP knows that it is always a gamble when you turn on their consoles, as an impending firmware update can mean the difference between playing a game immediately and watching a load bar slowly reach its destination.

Speaking to Game Informer, Shu Yoshida, Sony's president of Worldwide Studios, acknowledges that this isn't an ideal situation and has hinted that updates for the PS Vita could be less intrusive.

Watch the PS Vita: All You Need To Know video below:

Very annoying

"It's very annoying when you only have one hour in your busy life to play a game, and when you have to spend 30 minutes out of that one hour to update the hardware," said Yoshida.

"So it's not necessarily the frequency of how we update, it's [the] intrusiveness of the current processes that we have on PS3 and PSP.

"I cannot talk about specific plans, but we are very aware of the issues, and we'd like to address those issues on PS Vita going forward."

These sage words of advice haven't deterred Sony from announcing that yet another firmware upgrade to the PS3 is on the way.

The new update is a minor one, though, and will offer "system stability during use of PS3 format software and network services has been improved."

Via CVG