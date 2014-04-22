Nvidia Shield 2 promises some hefty firepower

The original Nvidia Shield was a neat way of getting PC gaming onto a handheld and, although it didn't quite set the world alight, it looks as though Nvidia is determined to push ahead with a sequel.

A new Shield device has been spotted being tested over at AnTuTu. This one runs a meaty 2.5GHz K1 processor with 4GB of RAM and a Kepler graphics unit.

The resolution of this Shield is 1440 x 810 pixels, while the original sits at 1280 x 720. As G for Games points out, it's possible that the extra height is to accommodate the Android nav bar.

Finally, it looks like the Shield 2 will arrive running Android 4.2.2 KitKat and will have a 0.3MP front-facing camera. All in all it sounds decent, but we hope it looks a bit sleeker than the original. And a global release would be nice too, yeah?