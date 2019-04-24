Best PS4 accessories: all the extras you need to own for your PlayStation 4

Games aside, you get everything you need to get up and running with your PlayStation 4 console in the box. But adding a few accessories into the mix can really enhance your experience, whether it's giving you extra convenience or a more immersive challenge.

However, you don't want to rush out and buy any old accessory. A quality console demands quality add-ons, and with that in mind we've pulled together the best of the best in this list, PS4 accessories that will genuinely add to your gaming experience.

It's worth noting that you may be able to pick up great discounts on some of these acessories during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so keep an eye on our Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals page.

From VR headsets and wireless headphones to subscriptions and external hard drives, these are the best PS4 accessories on the market.

Image credit: Thrustmaster

Thrustmaster T300 RS steering wheel

Perfect for racing game fans who want an authentic experience

Strong sense of realism

Works with the PS3 too

Only really for racing enthusiasts

Like an arcade stick, a racing wheel with pedals isn't necessary for everyone, but if you take your racing games seriously then it's probably the number one accessory you can pick up. The ThrustMaster T300RS is worth every penny if titles like Project Cars 2 and Gran Turismo are among your faves.

Impressive precision is essential of course, but force feedback is the T300RS's most important feature – this uses motors to pull against your hands as you turn around corners, simulating the forces you'd feel in a real car. And as Thrustmaster uses a belt-driven system, here you get the smoothest, most realistic feel of any racing wheel that's not ridiculously expensive.

Sturdy design and solid pedals ensure it'll stand up over the long haul, and it's compatible with both the PS4 and PS3, letting you give last-gen gems fresh life with this killer wheel.

Image credit: SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

Audiophile-pleasing sound

Excellent sound quality

Dedicated DAC

Not well-suited to large living room setups

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best-sounding headsets you can buy. As such, it's doubly worth considering if you use your PlayStation 4 to watch films and listen to music as well as play games.

Clarity and audio balance are much better than most of the other sets here. Both the Arctic Pro Wireless and GameDAC versions will work with a PlayStation 4 console, but the vanilla wired version is just for PC – so make sure you pick the right set before buying.

The GameDAC model has an outboard box with top quality Hi-Res audio converters. It needs to be wired-in though, so this may not be the best choice if you play a few meters away from your PS4. The wireless version may be a better choice.

All versions have LEDs around the cups. It may be made for audio perfectionists, but it's still a gamer headset.

Image credit: Sony

PS Plus 12 Month Subscription

Great for bargain hunters and the hardcore crowd alike

Free games every month

Allows for online multiplayer

Another subscription to commit to

Got a PlayStation 4? Great. Your next step should certainly be to consider PlayStation Plus subscription. Having Sony's membership plan, which is sold in one-month, three-month, and annual options, is the only way you can play PS4 games online and access cloud storage for saves, but there's a potentially even bigger perk: free games every single month.

That's right, at the start of every month Sony drops a handful of free downloadable on PS4, and they're yours to keep and play to your heart's content so long as your Plus membership is active. With two or three PS4 games free each month, as well as additional discounts during sales and other promotions, the membership rapidly pays for itself.

Image credit: Sony

PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset

Clean-sounding headphones that will definitely up your game

Incredible audio performance

Ultra-plushy earpads

Great value

Obtrusive design

There's plenty to like about Sony's Platinum Wireless Headphones, offering exceptional – and balanced – audio performance and an above average mic. There's also 3D Audio support that creates 100 'virtual speakers' for more immersive positional sound.

That said, the Platinum Wireless doesn't have the same surround sound panache as the very top models.

Ultimately, it's hard to find a better value headset that's this easy to use and sounds this good overall. Those qualities definitely exist at a higher price, but if you're looking for something you can set up without a fuss, you're going to want a pair of these.

Image credit: Sony

PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR is the promised land for virtual reality on consoles

Affordable

Near PC-quality performance

Good selection of games

Spotty motion controller tracking

Sony's PlayStation VR is no longer brand new red-hot tech, but it's still one of the best high-end virtual reality experiences around, not least because it's the only one that plays nice with a home console.

The headset is comfortable and immersive, and it's greatly helped by an increasingly impressive library of games. By the way, these are our picks of the best games on PSVR.

Experiences you won't want to miss include the terrifying Resident Evil 7 (OK, some of you will want to miss this one) and Superhot VR. For the full experience you'll also need a PlayStation Camera and Move controllers, as many of the top VR games require them.

Image credit: Sony

PlayStation Camera

Futureproof your PS4, and have more fun with it

Worth buying for PSVR

Useful for livestreamers

Selection of compatible games is limited

Unlike the Kinect on Xbox One, Sony's PlayStation Camera was never a big focus of the PS4 platform. However, it's well worth buying if you want PSVR as it's used to track your movements and translate those into gameplay.

There are other uses for the PlayStation Camera, as well: you can use it while streaming live games on Twitch, for example, so your viewers can see your face. However, less and less games are using the PlayStation Camera - unless you're a big fan of Just Dance 2019.

Image credit: Sony

PlayStation Move

Incredibly accurate

Highly responsive

Has some space issues

Can be uncomfortable after long use

The only true competition we've seen to the Wii motion controls, Sony's Move Controllers are perfect for those who want to kick their PSVR experience up a notch.

With near-perfect precision and movement accuracy, Sony's PlayStation Move controllers truly enhance virtual reality, providing a more immersive gameplay (for the games which are compatible with it of course).

If you aren't interested in PSVR (or already own a headset) then there's little reason to invest in Move controllers but for those who love stepping into a virtual reality, having a Move controller in your arsenal can prove useful.

Image credit: Seagate

Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive

Plug and play

Allows for a lot more games

Easy to use

Portable

Need to take care not to break it

Do you need more hard drive space for all the games you want to play but aren't overly keen on digging into your console's internals? You should definitely consider an external hard drive.

External hard drive support was introduced in February 2017 and it was something of a revelation for those who were unwilling to consider an internal hard drive change.

There are some great models out there but Seagate tend to make the biggest and the best of the bunch. This 4TB beast will hold around 100 games and since it's made just for the PlayStation 4 you know it's going to work well.

Image credit: Sony

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Charging Station

A headache-blasting accessory, a real frustration-reliever

Charge while you play

Limit the chances of losing controllers

Another accessory to find room for

There's nothing worse than settling down for a long, lazy gaming session only to discover that your controller is dead. Now you're hunting for a charging cable and moving to make sure you're close enough to the TV – it's sure to infuriate you more than any trash-talking 12-year-old Call of Duty guru can. But there's an easy solution.

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Charging Station is a dock designed to keep two PS4 gamepads fully charged. Simply pop your DualShock 4 into the slot when you finish playing and it'll top off while you're not playing, ensuring the controller is ready to go the next time around. Also, you're less likely to lose a controller if you keep 'em docked.

Image credit: Sony

PSVR Aim Controller

If you're using PSVR, then get this too

Enhance your PSVR experience

Get a game into the bargain

Can be expensive

If you enjoy playing first-person shooter games in PlayStation VR then the PSVR Aim Controller is simply a must-have – it combines both a move controller and a DualShock into one integrated whole, transforming the experience of shooting down enemies in virtual reality (for compatible games). If only all VR accessories were this good...