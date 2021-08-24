Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G pre-orders go live in India: benefits, offers and more

Samsung’s most ambitious and probably the best foldable phones of 2021 are already out. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G have been launched in India and can be pre-ordered starting today from various online and offline partner stores across the country.

There are reports that both these devices have received a warm welcome. According to The Korea Herald , Samsung has been able to pre-book over 450,000 phones cumulatively while analysts claim that the total number of pre-orders can go as high as 600,000 to 800,000. The pre-booking of both devices has already surpassed the total foldable phones sold by Samsung in 2021.

Overall, the pre-orders are way higher than recent flagship phones from Samsung, including the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Note 20 series launched in 2020 – which is indeed a good sign for the South Korean brand that was worried about the dwindling sales numbers off late.

Pre-orders Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in India

That said, Samsung has started accepting pre-orders of both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in India. These devices can be booked on Samsung’s official online store or from Amazon , Flipkart and others. The deliveries will start from September 10, however, people who book from the official Samsung online store are eligible to get the phones delivered starting September 9.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G price in India

In terms of pricing, while both the devices are premium – they’re still priced aggressively. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is available in two variants - 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The phone is available in two different colourways - Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G also comes in - 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB options and can be bought in Phantom Black and Cream colour options.

Galaxy Fold 3 5G (12+256GB): Rs.149999

Galaxy Fold 3 5G (12+512GB): Rs. 157999

Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+128GB): Rs. 84999

Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+256GB): Rs. 88999

Pre-booking offers on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in India

As part of the ongoing offers, customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs. 7000 using credit and debit cards. Moreover, consumers are eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs. 7999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs. 4799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

