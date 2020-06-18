Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is here: this is what you get to play

After a few epic delays (no pun intended), the new season of Fortnite has finally arrived and submerged large areas of the island. The Fortnite: Chapter 2, Season 3 was released by Epic Games with extra focus on aquatic gameplay that even includes Jaws like music for effect.

Earlier this week, the company held its major "Doomsday" event that saw the game's battle royale island surrounded by water which made it quite obvious that the next round would get players involved in water games in a big way.

The story makes its way forward and drops players into a partially flooded island with a slew of activities that they can attempt. It includes battling computer-aided marauders, exploring areas that have adapted to the floods and even a ride atop a shark.

However, a big change is the map where the western portion of the island is underwater rendering the older locations such as Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp inaccessible. However, this loss is made up by the reappearance of the Agency area with a fortified base. The map itself adds to the fun making the boats more visible with the addition of more mobility options such as water skiing and the above-mentioned marauders.

Epic Games says that these changes would be for a short time. "As the time goes on and the water recedes, even more locations will be uncovered and as the roadways become more open, you will discover new ways to get around," the company says.

One of the ways to get around now are cars that would join boats and helicopters as the modes of transportation on the island. However, players would be encountering some new challenges in the form of whirlpools across the island that requires skill to avoid. And, not all sharks are friendly enough to give you a ride as there are also those who are "hungry and dangerous" unless there's a fishing rod handy.

The new season has taken a long time coming, given that Chapter 2, Season 2 had debuted back in February. Since then, there have been quite a few changes on Fortnite including a violence-free social space, in-game additions of helicopters etc. That these changes are working is evident from the 350 million players that Epic Games says have come on board, making Fortnite one of the most popular titles ever.

Like with every new season, there is a new Battle Pass too. If last time it revolved around Marvel favourite Deadpool, this time round it is a DC character Aquaman. The players can unlock new drifter skins, spacesuits and the Kitten who rides a motorbike.