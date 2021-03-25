Fnatic has not given up on India despite previous reports

While we reported previously that gaming company Fnatic was planning to quit India after announcing that its PUBG Mobile team in India has been disbanded. The reports were apparently incorrect and the company does not plan to move away from India yet.

According to an interaction with AFK Gaming, Fnatic is still looking to keep up a presence in India despite not having any physical team in the country. Fnatic’s Chief Gaming Officer Patrik Sättermon said, "We are in India to stay"

“It is going to be a permanent investment for Fnatic as an organisation. PUBG Mobile is what we are hoping for, but if that is not the case, then it would be in another esports title or titles.”

The company is apparently re-evaluating how to keep a presence in India but it is “parting ways” with Nimish Raut who was the India head. “This is not us unrooting and disappearing,” said Sättermon. “We are keeping our eyes on the market on a day-to-day basis, and we are having a lot of interesting conversations about future players, staff members, titles, game developers, etc.”

While Fnatic's PUBG Mobile team in India was not the most successful one, it was apparently one of the most popular ones with big names like Owais, Scout, and Ronak. But the question remains of how Fnatic plans to go ahead with plans to expand in India with no physical team in the country.

Fnatic has teams that participate in Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Dota 2, Rainbow Six Siege among other games globally. It would be interesting to see which games Fnatic chooses to create a roster in India with. Considering that mobile gaming is the biggest draw in India, we presume it would have to be one of the remaining popular ones which include Call of Duty: Mobile or Garena Free Fire.