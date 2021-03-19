Fnatic set to close all operations in India: Report

Fnatic's arrival in India was marked by the European gaming company forming a competitive PUBG Mobile team in India back in the year 2019. The team was made with top-tier players from India like Owais, Scout, and Ronak.

But now, according to a report by talkesports, the company has decided to shut down operations in India. This comes months after PUBG Mobile was banned in India which was the major game Fnatic's team in India competed in. Fnatic has teams that participate in Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Dota 2, Rainbow Six Siege among other games globally.

Fnatic may have been waiting for the game to be unbanned in India, so its squad can restart operations. But it seems to have given up hope and finally decided to wrap up things.

For the record, India has not been big in the esports scene globally with hardly any Indian team ever making big headlines internationally. But with the advent of PUBG Mobile and the widespread acceptance of the game, the quality of the players in this particular game increased.

India may not be at the top of the ladder when it comes to PUBG Mobile but it was among of the top countries in terms of players in PUBG Mobile. This is probably why Fnatic wanted to form its PUBG Mobile team in India. That and of course the huge popularity of the game in India.

The squad that Fnatic created in India may have featured some of the best players in the country but it wasn't as successful. It failed to show results in the big-ticket tournaments. This was followed up by some roster changes which seemed to work to an extent. The team was not able to make a mark globally as well, but it did turn out to be one of the top teams in India.

That all changed with the banning of the game by MEITY back in September of 2020. Krafton took over the publishing rights for PUBG Mobile in India from Tencent Games and has been constantly been trying to bring it back, but to no avail.