Flipkart launches Motorola branded Revou 2 Smart TVs and 4-in-1 convertible ACs

Motorola has refreshed its smart TV and air conditioning product lines today with the launch of the Revou 2 Smart TV and the Motorola 4-in-1 Convertible Air Conditioner. The products are both available for purchase from Flipkart and users could get additional discounts during the Big Saving Days sale event. The smart TV is available for a starting price of Rs 13,000 onwards while the convertible air conditioner retails from Rs 31,499.

The Motorola Revou 2 Smart TVs come in three models - UltraHD, FullHD and HD resolutions. The hardware on all these models is the same thus providing users with a wide choice depending on their budget. The smart TVs are available from a size of 32-inches all the way to the largest 55-inches.

Here is everything you need to know about the Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV and the 4-in-1 Convertible Air Conditioner.

Motorola Revou 2 pricing and availability

The latest smart TVs from Motorola start from a price of Rs 13,999 and go all the way up to Rs 37,999. They are up for purchase on Flipkart and users can take advantage of discounts and cashback during the sale event that is currently happening.

Motorola's 4-in-1 convertible air conditioners are available in a 1.5-ton configuration with either 3-star or 5-rating for energy efficiency priced at Rs 30,999 and Rs 35,999 respectively.

Below are all the prices for the smart TV series with their available sizes

Motorola Revou 2 Ultra HD Smart TV prices and availability Sizes Price 43-inch Rs 26,999 50-inch Rs 31,990 55-inch Rs 37,999

Motorola Revou 2 FullHD & HD Smart TV prices and availability Sizes Price 32-inch (HD) Rs 13,999 40-inch (FullHD) Rs 20,990 43-inch (FullHD) Rs 23,990

Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV specifications and features

All three models of the Revou 2 smart TV from Motorola come with the same specifications and share a lot of common features. The Revou 2 runs on Android TV 11 out of the box and runs on a MediaTek quad-core processor with a dedicated Mali G31 MP2 GPU clubbed with 2GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The smart TV also features HDR10 and Dolby Vision on the UltraHD model only but adds support for Dolby Atmos on all the models through the 24W dual speakers. Motorola has included its Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which ensures a lag-free streaming and gaming experience. With the company’s Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) feature, the smart TV provides a smooth viewing experience for sports and fast-paced content.

In terms of connectivity, it features support for dual-band Wi-Fi and also comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and Chromecast.

Motorola 4-in-1 Convertible Air Conditioner specifications and features

Motorola’s new range of split air conditioners come with the ability to switch between 0.9-ton, 1.1-ton, 1.3-ton and 1.6-ton capacities depending on the requirement during these summer days in our country.

The air conditioners feature the Turbo Cool and TruSmart Sensors that help to cool a room to 18-degrees even when outside temperatures are 55-degrees. The TruSmart inverter technology also helps to save on costs while still managing to continue to keep the rooms cool.

The Motorola convertible air conditioner comes with iTechnology which uses in-built sensors to monitor ambient temperature and to ensure optimum cooling of surroundings.