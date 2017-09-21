Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best deals on DSLRs

Amazon and Flipkart have officially kicked off its their festive season sale yesterday. This is not the first time that both the e-commerce giants are coming face to face with each other, in fact, we have seen similar events in recent past as well. We have been constantly covering the best deals around multiples categories on both the platforms but we still aren't done with all of it.

Flipkart is offering various deals on a number of products like power banks, storage devices, wearables etc. But if you are looking for a DSLR to level-up your photography game, this is the first post where we have tried to cover the best deals on DSLRs.

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: EF-S 18-55 IS II (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 19,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 10,005)

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens: EF-S 18-55 mm IS II + EF-S 55-250 mm F4 5.6 IS II (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 30,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 10,705)

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens: Canon EF-S 18-55 IS II + Tamron AF 70-300 mm F/4-5.6 Di LD Macro Lens (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 30,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 12,005)

The Canon EOS 1300D is an entry-level camera that comes with a 18-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor giving sharp images to the users. Its DIGIC 4+ image processor allows users to take quality images even in low light conditions.

Though it comes with a fixed display, the camera was in news because of its in-built Wifi and NFC technology which was something that the company didn't offered in its predecessor.

Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 10,705 on the camera kit which includes an additional zoom lens- EF-S 55-250mm. Also, there is Rs 12,005 discount on the camera kit that includes a prime lens along with a Tamron AF 70-300 mm F/4-5.6 Di LD macro lens.

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens: AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55 mm f/3.5 - 5.6G VR + AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300 mm f/4.5 - 6.3G ED VR (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 35,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 11,460)

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6G VR Kit (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 25,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 11,000)

The camera features a 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor and EXPEED 4 processor that promises to deliver good quality images at all lighting conditions. Its light weight body makes it handy and easy to use. With its long lasting battery you can capture as much images as you want. You can also shoot HD videos on it.

Canon EOS 700D DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens: EF S18 - 55 mm IS II and EF S55 - 250 mm IS II (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 38,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 6,005)

The Canon EOS 700D has a 18-megapixel CMOS Optical Sensor and is equipped with a 9-point auto focus system. The highlight of the camera is that being an entry-level DSLR, it offers a wide ISO range of 100-12800 which is further expandable to 25600 in H mode. The camera also has additional offers on the lens.

Nikon D5300 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens: AF-P DX NIKKOR 18 - 55 mm f/3.5 - 5.6G VR + AF-P DX NIKKOR 70 - 300 mm f/4.5 - 6.3G ED VR (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 44,490 @ Flipkart (save Rs 11,460)

Nikon D5300 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: AF S18-55mm (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 34,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 10,460)

The D5300 has a great performing CMOS APS-C sensor of 24.2-megapixel which works magically with the EXPEED 4 processor to give you high quality images. It has 3.2-inch display that has a 170 degree viewing angle. The camera also offers a nine effects mode, 16 scene modes and other picture modes as well. we can say that the camera is made for creative photographers. It also has in-built wifi connectivity to easily transfer your files directly to your PC's.

Nikon D3300 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens: AF-P 18-55mm VR + AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Kit (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 31,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 10,960)

The D3300 is the predecessor of D3400 that features a 24.4-megapixel CMOS APS-C sensor and EXPEED 4 image processor. Though the sensor and the processor is similar in both the cameras, the D3300 got replaced by the latter because of its weight, less battery life and numerous other features.

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55 MM F/3.5-5.6G VR (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 49,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 8,960)

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens: AF-P DX Nikkor 18 - 55 MM F/3.5-5.6G VR and 70-300 MM F/4.5-6.3G ED VR (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 60, 990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 8,460)

The D5600 is again an entry-level DSLR that offers decent image quality with its 24.2-megapixel sensor. Its an upgraded version of D5500 offering a 39-point AF system and touchscreen interface. Flipkart is retailing the camera with single lens as well as dual lens kit.

Canon EOS 200D DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: EF-S18-55 IS STM (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 36,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 36,990)

The camera comes with the latest DIGIC 7 image processor that is able to capture more details of the subject. Though it has a polished touch screen interface but offers 9-point AF system which is quite basic. It also does not support 4K videos which could be disappointing to some users.

Canon EOS 800D DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: EF S18-55 IS STM (16 GB SD Card + Camera Bag) at Rs 50,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 15,005)

Adding to the offers list is the Canon EOS 800D. The camera offers an excellent live view AF and touchscreen controls. The 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor along with the DIGIC 7 processor produces high quality images highlighting the details even in low lighting conditions. But, just like the above mentioned camera, this also lacks the 4K video quality.

Nikon D 810 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: 24-120mm VR Lens at Rs 2,14,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs 29,960)

The Nikon D810 is a full-frame DSLR camera that comes with 36.3-megapixel CMOS sensor coupled with EXPEED 4 image processor. It also offers a continuous shooting speed of 5fps at full resolution. Apart from having, such good features, the camera can not shoot a 4K video.

Flipkart is selling the camera at a discount of 12% with additional offers on camera lens and accessories.