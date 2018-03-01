Flipkart Apple Days sale offers discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and more

Flipkart has announced discounts on a range of Apple products like iPhone, iPad, Mac laptops and Apple Watch. The sale includes last year's iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8, along with previous generation of iPhones. The company calls it the Flipkart Apple Days sale and buyers can get discounts of up to Rs 8,000 in addition to 5 percent extra cashback on SBI debit/credit cards and no-cost EMI offers on SBI credit cards.

Offers on iPhone

Apple iPhone X

Apple’s latest device, the iPhone X is available in two variants. The 64GB storage variant of the device is available for Rs. 82,999, after a discount of Rs. 6,001. The 256GB variant of the device is currently available for Rs. 97,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 1,02,000.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB storage variant is available for Rs. 64,999, after a discount of Rs. 8,001. The bigger, 256GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs. 7,001, bringing down the price to Rs. 69,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 77,000.

Apple iPhone 8

The Apple iPhone 8, another recently launched device from Apple has also received discounts under Flipkart’s Apple Days sale. The 64GB variant of the device is available for Rs. 54,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 64,000. The 256GB variant of the device has received a discount of Rs. 7,001 and is available for Rs. 69,999.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 7 Plus is available for Rs. 56,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 59,000. The 128GB internal storage variant of the device is available for Rs. 65,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 68,000. Flipkart has not offered any discount on the 256GB storage variant of the device.

Apple iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 32GB storage variant is available for Rs. 41,699, after a discount of Rs. 7,001 and the 128GB storage variant of the device is currently available for Rs 55,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 58,000.

Apple iPhone 6, 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

The Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are all available in 32GB storage variant only. Starting with the iPhone 6, the device is available for Rs. 24,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 29,500. The iPhone 6S is available for Rs. 32,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 40,000 and the iPhone 6S Plus is currently available for Rs. 40,999, after a discount of Rs. 8,001.

Apple iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE, the company’s cheapest offering in India has received a discount of Rs. 7,001, bringing down its price from Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 18,999.

Other offers on Apple products

Apart from the discounts on iPhones, Flipkart is also offering discounts on Apple Watch series, Apple laptops and iPads. The Apple Watch series has a received a discount of up to Rs. 8,500. Additionally, the Laptops and iPads from the company come with discounted prices, cashback of Rs. 750 and no cost EMIs.