Faulty Mi A3 update breaks dual SIM functionality

Xiaomi Mi A3’s software update has again run into trouble. The Android One powered device that was launched a year back was touted to offer the best of both the worlds – Xiaomi’s hardware at an affordable price and Google’s near-vanilla Android experience.

However, the phone ran into problems again when the company rolled out a Mexican firmware across the globe causing issues with the dual-sim support, leaving users in a quandary.

While users expected the latest firmware to carry the latest security patch, the incorrect firmware not only changed the system language to Spanish, which confirms it was for Mexico’s Telcel network, but also meant that the users who downloaded and installed the firmware were not able to make or receive calls.

@MiIndiaSupport help! This is really serious. Can't make or receive calls. @manukumarjain @s_anuj @geekyranjit @beebomco please see the above tweet! They gave some other regions update to #mia3 pic.twitter.com/YZkuPSJz7LJuly 13, 2020

A user posted a video and the screenshot describing the issue which prompted the company to warn its users to not update the V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC OTA for Mi A3. As for the users who’ve already downloaded and installed the “buggy” firmware, the company has released a new global stable ROM V11.0.17.0 QFQMIXM with a fix for dual sim issue.

Xiaomi claims that it was due to a technical issue that "a software update not meant for Indian users was shared inadvertently.” It is not the first time that the company is facing issues with the firmware updates for Mi A3.

Earlier the company had to delay the Android 10 update multiple times as various bugs and issues were reported by users.

Via: NDTV