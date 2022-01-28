Fastrack launches its first smartwatch Reflex Vox - Pricing, features, availability

Audio player loading…

Fastrack, the youth accessories brand, is entering the smartwatch category for the first time with the launch of 'Fastrack Reflex Vox'.

Fastrack, which was mostly regular watch and accessories brand targeting the youth, entered the smart category in 2017 with Fastrack Reflex fitness trackers. It followed it up with the launch in March 2021 Reflex Tunes, its range of audio products covering wireless earphones including neckband-style ones, as well as true wireless earphones.

And now, the smartwatch has been launched, which is only in the fitness of things as it has established itself as an independent urban youth brand since 2005. If anything, Fastrack has taken its time to arrive in the smartwatch category, while new homegrown brands like Boat have already managed to make much headway. And the market is now crowded, and the users are inundated with a plethora of choices.

Reflex Vox carries an introductory discount

Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch features a rectangular 1.69 inch HD screen and has built-in Alexa, boasts of 10 days of battery life, 100+ watch faces and multi-sports mode, according to the company.

The smartwatch comes with the now usual trackers that enable the users to monitor their wellness at regular intervals. In addition to Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), sleep tracker, daily activity tracker, Reflex VOX is equipped with blood oxygen saturation (SP02 monitor), stress monitor and a menstrual tracker as well.

The new smartwatch from Fastrack includes music control, camera control, hydration alerts and notifications alert, thus providing a seamless functional experience to the users.

The smartwatch comes in four colours – Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink and Flaming Red. The variants have interchangeable straps.

Fastrack Reflex Vox is priced at Rs 6995, but is launched with an introductory offer at Rs 4995.

The Reflex Vox is available at Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Fastrack website (www.fastrack.in), Amazon, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle.

